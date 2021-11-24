#Enjoy the Spectacular New Route on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Free Virtual Rides

The Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon is back with a spectacular new route and an exciting virtual reality ride experience.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced today that the hugely popular event will make its keenly-anticipated return on 16 January 2022, and will for the first time include the Hong Kong section of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge (HZMB). Free virtual ride experience will also be offered to cyclists around the world.

HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng said the event would feature two “first” elements. “This year’s Hong Kong Cyclothon will not only be the first sports event held on the world’s longest bridge-tunnel sea crossing as it is taking a whole new route on the HZMB, but also the first time a virtual experience has been incorporated into the event, offering cyclists worldwide who are unable to take part physically a thrilling and immersive experience of racing over the landmark bridge.

“These special features are a pilot run for future intercity events in the Greater Bay Area, and consolidate Hong Kong’s status as the international tourism event capital in the GBA. I sincerely hope participants from other cities in the Area will come and ride with us in the years to come.”

Mr Adam Kwok, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), the Hong Kong Cyclothon’s long-time title and charity sponsor, remarked in his speech, “Every time, the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon brings new enhancements for everyone. This time, we will have a rare opportunity to change the cycling route from the Tsing Ma Bridge to the Hong Kong Section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. I’m sure Hong Kong cycling enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to this magnificent route!

“The event will also continue to uphold SHKP’s spirit of Sports-for-Charity. In addition to allocating a part of the public registration fee for charity, our Group will make additional matching donations in the ratio of 1:5, meaning for every HK$100 an individual rider contributes, SHKP will pitch in HK$500, thus benefitting more people in need. We hope the public will keep the passion of the Tokyo Olympics and the National Games alive, by continuing to support the athletes and sports development in Hong Kong, and spend more time doing sports themselves.”

For Malaysians participating virtually:

To share the excitement of racing on the bridge as widely as possible, a free virtual race experience is being introduced to allow cyclists from Hong Kong, the Mainland, and overseas unable to join in person to enjoy a mesmerising simulation of the experience.

This year free Virtual Races will recreate the 26-km actual route of the HZMB (Hong Kong Section). Participants can feel the authentic ups and downs and resistence of the scene in an immersive virtual journey. E-sports elements such as timed acceleration zones are also included to add excitement to the ride.

Members of the public and cyclists can also use their own training bike stations and join the virtual races directly through the app. Participants can check their time and ranking upon completion of the route.

If you’re based in Hong Kong or have family and friends there:

The HKTB has introduced stringent anti-infection measures for the event to ensure the safety of cyclists and spectators. All riders are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before the event (on or before 2 January) and to provide a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test within 48 hours before the event. The event plans to have a limit of 3,000 participants in view of COVID-19 safeguards and traffic restrictions for the bridge area.

As the Cyclothon features a new route requiring a higher degree of technical skill, participants must have previously completed a ride of at least 30 km in the Hong Kong Cyclothon between 2015 and 2018. Participants can prepare for the new route by trying the virtual races beforehand.

The event will be open for registration on Saturday (20 November). Cyclists who previously signed up for the 2019 Hong Kong Cyclothon can register in advance and will receive a 20% discount when they successfully enroll. If registrations received exceed the planned quota, participants will be selected in a draw.

A Never-before-taken Route

The Hong Kong Cyclothon this year will first move to the HZMB (Hong Kong Section). Cyclists will start from the HZMB Hong Kong Port and pass by the Scenic Hill Tunnel and the highway between Airport Channel and the western waters, returning along the way before reaching the HKSAR boundary.

Eligibility

• 16-70 years old

• Participants must have completed a 30-km/ 35-km/ 50-km events of the Hong Kong Cyclothon between 2015 and 2018

• Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hong Kong 14 days before the event, i.e. by 2 January

 Aged 18 or above: 2 doses of BioNTech Comirnaty/ Sinovac CoronaVac taken in Hong Kong

 16-17 years old: at least 1 dose of BioNTech Comirnaty taken in Hong Kong

 For other vaccines recognised by the HKSAR Government, please refer to the official website: https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/chi/inbound-travel- faq.html#FAQA10

• Tested negative for COVID-19 by organiser’s test within 48 hours before the event, with valid vaccination records

