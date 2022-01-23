Thai international Supachok Sarachat gave Buriram United a crucial 1-0 win over True Bangkok United in a top-of-the-table clash of the 2021/22 Revo Thai League 1.

In an evenly contested affair at the Buriram Stadium, it took a poacher’s finish from Supachok with a minute left on the clock to settle things as the home team romped to their fourth win in a row.

The victory also saw Buriram opening up a five-point lead over second-placed Bangkok United.

Elsewhere, Chonburi FC were also on the full points with a 2-0 victory over Khon Kaen United – off goals from Byung Soo-yoo (25th) and Pituck Pimpae (90th).

2021/22 REVO THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Chonburi FC 2-0 Khon Kaen United

Nakhonratchasima Mazda FC 2-2 Chiangmai United

Buriram United 1-0 True Bangkok United

BG Pathum 1-1 Nongbua Pitchaya FC

PT Prachuap 1-3 Leo Chiangrai United

Samutprakan City 1-1 Police Tero FC

#AFF

#FAT

Pictures Courtesy #BuriramUnited #BGPathum

