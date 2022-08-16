Former champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng are closing in on their third Cambodian Premier League title – with six matches to go to the end of the season.

After 15 matches in the three-round league format, Svay Rieng have picked up 38 points – a whopping ten points ahead of second-placed Visakha FC.

Defending champions Phnom Penh Crown FC are further down the rung on fourth with just 20 points from the same 15 matches played.

And this week, Svay Rieng further underlined their credentials as title aspirants when they thrashed Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC 10-0.

Min Ratanak hit a personal best with four goals in the 6th, 46th, 66th and 85th minute as Marcus Haber (15th and 33rd) and Kim Sokyuth (25th and 59th) each fired in a double.

The rest of the goals were scored by Ny Sokry in the 69th minute and Sok Samnang in the 90th minute.

In the meantime, Visakha FC scored their second win in two matches when they beat Angkor Tiger 5-2.

Mouzinho was on target with a brace (22nd and 83rd minute) for Angkor Tiger as Visakha fought back through Alisher Umidovich (45th+1), Teath Kimheng (52nd), Sa Ty (55th and 77th) and Seon Power (62nd).

CAMBODIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022

RESULTS

Svay Rieng 10-0 Kirivong Sok Sen Chey

Tiffy Army 0-1 Phnom Penh Crown

Angkor Tiger 2-5 Visakha

NagaWorld 0-0 Boeung Ket

#AFF

#FFC

Pictures Courtesy #CPL

Like this: Like Loading...