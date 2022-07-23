Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC are on a roll in the Cambodian Premier League 2022 where they have opened up a ten-point lead at the top of the standings.

Earlier this evening, they edged Nagaworld FC 1-0, off Hikaru Mizuno in the 32nd minute to maintain a healthy gap against second-placed Visakha FC.

Ambitious Visakha’s title ambition took a hit today when they narrowly fell to a 3-2 loss to across-town rivals Boueng Ket FC.

A brace from Sakari Tukiainen (48th and 64th minute) made the difference following an earlier strike from San Kimheng in the 19th minute.

Visakha’s goals were scored by Paulo Victory in the 64th minute and Ken Chansopheak deep in injury time.

CAMBODIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022

RESULTS

Boeung Ket FC 3-2 Visakha FC

Nagaworld FC 0-1 Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC

Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC 1-5 Phnom Penh Crown FC

Tiffy Army 5-1 Angkor Tiger FC

#AFF

#FFC

Pictures Courtesy #SvayRiengFC #BoeungKet

Like this: Like Loading...