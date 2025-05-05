Despite the loss suffered at the last matchday, it could not prevent Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng from clinching their third Cambodia Premier League (CPL) crown.That too with a game to spare.Svay Rieng found it hard going away to Visakha FC at the Prince Stadium, as they struggled to make inroads against some resolute defending.And Visakha quickly took advantage as Sophanat Sin grabbed the opener in the 43rd minute before Roman Tanque added the second goal two minutes later.The win cemented Visakha’s position on third at the table as Svay Rieng stayed top with 73 points from 29 matches to be crowned CPL 2024/25 champions.Former champions Phnom Penh Crown stayed second when they thumped crosstown rivals Nagaworld FC 4-2.Ofufu Ibeh was on a hat-trick (7th, 45th and 62nd minute) as Yudai Ogawa added the fourth in the 72nd minute for Crown.Nagaworld’s goals were scored by Yusuke Minagawa (62nd) and Bunnath Chhong (79th). #AFF#FFC

