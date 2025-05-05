After two consecutive top-10 finishes, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies aims to score more points at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

The team completed a valuable test session at the “Ardennes Rollercoaster” in April

The 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps is traditionally the final rehearsal before the 24 Hours of Le Mans (June 14–15)

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies heads to Spa-Francorchamps on the back of a positive weekend in Imola, which saw another Hyperpole appearance and their 17th top-10 finish in 20 FIA WEC races. The “Lions” are determined to keep the momentum going at the third round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship.

In early April, the team carried out a focused and productive test session on the 7.004 km Spa circuit. “The Spa-Francorchamps track was resurfaced after the 2024 WEC race, so it was crucial to test there ahead of this year’s 6 Hours,” explained Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director at Peugeot Sport. “The track is now significantly faster.”

“We had good weather conditions – unlike before Imola – and were able to complete our full testing program. It was a very interesting day. I think we’re well prepared for the race, assuming the weather holds up.”

With its unique characteristics – the second longest track of the WEC season, high-speed layout with an average speed over 200 km/h – Spa-Francorchamps is ideal preparation for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, now just over a month away.

All six Team Peugeot TotalEnergies drivers will be in action in the Belgian Ardennes, unlike last year when a Formula E date conflict forced the French team to run two-driver lineups.

Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne will make his Hypercar debut at his home circuit, racing in front of his fans and family. He will share the #94 PEUGEOT 9X8 with Loïc Duval and Malthe Jakobsen. The #93 PEUGEOT 9X8 will be driven by Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, and Jean-Eric Vergne.

The PEUGEOT 9X8s will hit the track on Thursday, May 8 for the first two Free Practice sessions, followed by Qualifying the next day. The start of the 2025 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will be given on Saturday, May 10 at 14:00 local time.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport

“At Imola, even though luck wasn’t fully on our side and we made a few small mistakes, we saw progress in our race pace compared to Qatar, and we want to keep moving in that direction. Spa-Francorchamps is a legendary and very fast circuit, with its sweeping curves and long straights. It closely mirrors the layout of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is why all teams see the 6 Hours of Spa as the ultimate preparation.”

Stoffel Vandoorne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)

“Finally, a home WEC race for me! I missed last year’s 6 Hours of Spa due to a scheduling clash with Formula E. I can’t wait to return – in a Hypercar, with my fans, my family… Spa is of course one of my favorite tracks, one of the most beautiful circuits in the world. It’s also the final race before Le Mans, so it’s a hugely important step for all teams.”

Malthe Jakobsen (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)

“We’re getting closer to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Spa is our last preparation race. I hope we’ll have a good weekend, trouble-free and with a competitive car ahead of the biggest race of the season. We had a great test at Spa a few weeks ago, so I’m feeling confident going into this one.”

