The June window ends with the Westfield Matildas taking on Sweden in Kalmar. The team faces another tough test against a team that is currently on an 11-game undefeated streak.

Following on from the loss to Denmark, head coach Tony Gustavsson was buoyed by sections of that match with one eye looking ahead to Tokyo.

“There are parts from our performance against Denmark that we looked at that we were very pleased with, but there’s also parts where we need to take learnings and improve if we want to be at full potential come Olympics,” Gustavsson explained to the media.

“So hopefully, we can improve in some of those areas against Sweden. But Sweden also gives us a little bit of a different challenge than Denmark does. So we need to be prepared for that as well.”

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/tony-gustavsson-sweden-gives-us-a-different-challenge-denmark

Like this: Like Loading...