It is no secret that in the past, there were certain tracks that the Ducati favoured over others. However, 2021 has seen the Bologna bullets dispel the notion that they wouldn’t be able to keep pace with their rivals, particularly in places like Jerez and Catalunya, but that has proven a fallacy to date as we have seen the scarlet red of the Desmosedicis well represented among the podium places at those circuits. The Sachsenring is another in which some tip them to struggle, but the Ducati camp appear to be in a confident mood ahead of the weekend.