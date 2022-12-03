Despite being down to ten for much of the game, Sydney FC have claimed early season bragging rights over Western Sydney Wanderers, thanks to a cracking late goal from Remy Siemsen.

The Sky Blues went down a player after captain Natalie Tobin was sent off just before half-time, but Ante Juric’s side were able to still grind out a result, thanks to a moment of brilliance from Siemsen against her former side.

Siemsen’s goal takes her equal with fellow Matildas striker Caitlin Foord as the top Derby goalscorer with six.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/be-a-provider-as-well-as-a-goal-scorer-what-sydney-derby-hero-siemsen-can-do-to-be-in-a-realy-good-position-for-wwc-selection

