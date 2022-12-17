As the forecasted southerly breeze built to a fresh 18-25 knots ion Sydney Harbour today with gusts of 30knots in 22 degrees sunshine, it was a test of the best match racing skills as eight teams battled for a place in the quarter-final to join USA’s Chris Poole and Denmark’s Jeppe Borch who already secured their place from the qualifying round.



Local Sydney sailor Cole Tapper and USA’s Dave Hood/DH3 Racing were the first to depart the competition, both strong teams, showing the breadth of the competition at the WMRT Final.



“We had a shocker today to be honest,” commented Tapper on his return to the dock. “We had opportunities in every race, but poor decisions cost us today – there have been no easy races this week, but we have really enjoyed the event and it has been a great experience being part of the world championship”.