Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong has called up several new faces to form the 23-man training squad for the AFF Under-23 Championship 2023.

The AFF U23 Championship 2023 will be held in Rayong, Thailand on 17-26 August 2023.

Among the newcomers are Muhammad Ragil (from Bhayangkara FC), Salim Akbar (Madura United), Rifky Dwi and Esal Sahrul (Persita) as well as Abdul Rahman (Rans Nusantara).

“Training will start today where this time round, the several new faces that we have called up will have the chance to play alongside the seasoned campaigners,” said Tae-yong.

For the AFF U23 Championship, Indonesia will open their campaign in Group B against Malaysia (18 August 2023) and then Timor Leste (on 20 August 2023) at the Rayong Provincial Stadium.

INDONESIA U23 TRAINING SQUAD

Amiruddin Bagas, Barito Putera Muhammad Adisatryo, PSIS Arkhan Fikri, Arema FC Kadek Arel, Bali United Muhammad Ragil, Bhayangkara Presisi FC Komang Teguh, Borneo FC Jeam Kelly, Persik Muhammad Fajar, Borneo FC Daffa Fasya, Borneo FC Salim Akbar, Madura United Ernando Ari, Persebaya Beckham Putra, Persib Robi Darwis, Persib Frengky Missa, Persikabo Muhammad Ferarri, Persija Rizky Ridho, Persija Rifky Dwi, Persita Muhammad Dzaky, PSM Irfan Jauhari, Persis Muhammad Ramadhan, Persis Abdul Rahman, Rans Nusantara Esal Sahrul, Persita Alfeandra Dewangga, PSIS

