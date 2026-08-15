Teerasak Poeiphimai scored twice as Thailand secured a 3-1 win over Singapore in the first leg of their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 semi-final at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday with Anthony Hudson’s side taking a huge stride towards a place in the final.

Teerasak struck in the 14th and 26th minutes to put the War Elephants in a commanding position before Singapore striker Shawal Anuar saw his 35th minute penalty saved and Seksan Ratree hit Thailand’s third six minutes after the interval.

Ilhan Fandi scored from distance in the 84th minute to give the Singaporeans a glimmer of hope ahead of the second leg at Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday as Thailand conceded for the first time in the tournament.

“Our objective when we came here was to win the match, to go back home with a win,” said Seksan, who earned the Hyundai Player of the Match award. “It wasn’t an easy match, it was a tough match and we have another match to focus on.

“In football anything can happen, so we have to focus on playing against Singapore at home. They’re a quality team.”

Singapore started on the front foot as Gavin Lee’s side sought to make home advantage count with Shawal seeing his shot blocked and Jacob Mahler heading wide, but before long Thailand had gone ahead.

Hariss Harun’s pass to Kyoga Nakamura was intercepted by Seksan, who set in motion the move that gave Thailand the lead, the midfielder received the ball back from Kakana Khamyok before sliding a pass to Teerasak, whose strike found the bottom corner.

In the 26th minute, Thailand’s second arrived. Teerasak started and finished the move, feeding the ball to the right from a central position to Waris Choolthong before racing into the penalty area, where an inch-perfect centre found the forward unmarked to head in his fourth goal of the tournament.

Singapore were given the opportunity to halve the deficit almost immediately when Shawal was pushed over in the box by Yotsakon Burapha. However, Kampon Pathomakkakul kept out Shawal’s spot-kick, the Thailand goalkeeper diving to his right to push the shot to safety.

The Thais, seven-times champions of the tournament, extended their lead six minutes into the second half with another incisive move that sliced through the Singapore defence when substitute Patrik Gustavsson burst down the left to deliver a low centre to the edge of the six-yard box, from where Seksan tapped in.

With time ticking down, Ilhan, who had been introduced from the bench at halftime, bent home a delightful finish from the edge of the area with his right foot to beat Kampon via the inside of the post to give Singapore some hope ahead of the return.

Malaysia face defending champions Vietnam in the first leg of their semi-final at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on Sunday.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winner is:

Singapore (SGP) v Thailand (THA) – Seksan Ratree (#5), Thailand

Semi-final Fixtures:

Sunday, August 16, Semi-final, Leg 1

Malaysia (MAS) v Vietnam (VIE), Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, 9pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Tuesday, August 18, Semi-final, Leg 2

Thailand (THA) v Singapore (SGP), Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, 8pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Wednesday, August 19, Semi-final, Leg 2

Vietnam (VIE) v Malaysia (MAS), Mỹ Đình National Stadium, Hanoi, 8pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

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