LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: Nico Muller of Switzerland driving the (51) Porsche Formula E Team Porsche 99X Electric leads Mitch Evans of New Zealand driving the (9) Jaguar TCS Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 7 during the London E-Prix, Round 16 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at ExCel London on August 15, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Pascal Wehrlein secures crucial Round 16 victory in London, taking a five-point lead in the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship in the penultimate race of the season.

Andretti Formula E’s Jake Dennis finishes second to maintain title challenge, with Jaguar TCS Racing’s António Félix da Costa completing the podium.

The Championship culminates tomorrow, Sunday 16 August, with both Drivers’ and Teams’ titles to be decided in the season finale – three drivers remain in mathematical contention.

Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein claimed a commanding victory in Round 16 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix, moving into a five-point lead in the Drivers’ Standings ahead of Sunday’s season finale.

Three drivers – Wehrlein, Jake Dennis and Mitch Evans remain in mathematical contention for the Championship title.

Starting from Pole Position, Wehrlein executed a flawless strategy, capitalising on a Full Course Yellow neutralisation deployed for the recovery of Lucas di Grassi’s Lola Yamaha ABT car. The timed interruption allowed the German driver to complete his mandatory PIT BOOST stop efficiently and retain control of the race.

Mitch Evans sought to challenge from third early on, despite the Porsche duo of Wehrlein and Nico Mueller working in tandem ahead. Jaguar TCS Racing adjusted Evans’ strategy, using an early ATTACK MODE deployment and PIT BOOST stop to undercut Mueller – forcing race leader Wehrlein to respond.

However, the timing of the Full Course Yellow halted Evans’ charge, leaving the New Zealander to finish third and trailing by 21 points in the Drivers’ standings heading into the finale.

Jake Dennis was among several drivers to pit during the FCY. Saving his final ATTACK MODE activation for late in the race, the Andretti driver carved his way from the edge of the top six to finish second at the chequered flag.

Key overtakes on António Félix da Costa and Dan Ticktum restricted Wehrlein’s lead at the top of the Drivers’ World Championship to five points heading into the final round.

The 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship concludes tomorrow, Sunday 16 August, at the Excel London, where both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championships will be decided in Round 17.

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, Porsche Formula E Team said: “Perfect day with Pole Position and the race win today. Big thanks to the team, because that’s exactly how we needed to start that weekend: competitive in all practice sessions, very competitive in qualifying, both cars on the front row. And then in the race, obviously, we had the right strategy – boxing late and managing if there was an intervention, and in the end, there was one, so we benefited from that. Then it was just bringing it home. The gap was quite big, so I could bring that win home, which was very important. Everything comes down to the last race, and today we did an amazing job. We’ll try to repeat that tomorrow. Today is 50% done, so tomorrow is very important.”

Jake Dennis, No. 27, Andretti Formula E said: “Honestly, I’m really happy with how we executed that as a team, as myself. I think, honestly, P2 was the maximum today. Once I got past Dan [Ticktum] eventually, obviously it was quite an easy race from there on in. Me and Pascal [Wehrlein], we were quite similar with our energy, but I think we had a fair few things thrown at us with Nico [Mueller] slowing down, but honestly, we’re in the hunt for tomorrow. That’s all we can do. It could have easily gone the opposite way, we could have ended up 15th, but we’ve come home in second place, good overtakes, and the car’s good. I just hope it’s a fair fight tomorrow. I mean, it’s win it or bin it, really. We’ve done it before, and I’ve always said no one remembers second, so I want to go out there and try and win this thing. Elbows out.”

António Félix da Costa, No. 13, Jaguar TCS Racing, said: “We saw the games that Porsche was playing, but they had the track position to do that. It’s not necessarily what we want to see, and I’ve heard it before from other people that those were dirty games, but they played them – fair enough. Unfortunately for Mitch [Evans], he got really unlucky with the Full Course Yellow timing. I got lucky, I was able to box with it and yeah, secure this track position up at the front. And then, a good fight with Dan [Ticktum] there. We kept it a little bit fairer this time than the last time! Still a bit of moving from him, but happy to bring a podium and keep the Teams’ Championship alive. It’s going to be a fun, tense day tomorrow. A five-point lead, that’s nothing. Two cars scoring points for each team, that can go up or down very, very fast. So, we’ve got the pace, we’ve got the package, so do they. It’s going to be a fun one tomorrow.”

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

PAYSAFE TO BECOME ENVISION RACING TITLE PARTNER

On Friday it was announced that Paysafe will become Envision Racing title partner to build the future of fan engagement; where motorsport, gaming and payments become one.

The new alliance will turn Formula E fans into participants, connecting race weekends, gaming and rewards through Paysafe’s global payments network, with the team entering the new GEN4 era as Paysafe Envision Racing.

The partnership is built on a simple idea: fans shouldn’t have to choose between watching the action and being a part of it. From the grid to gaming, esports arenas to exclusive rewards, Paysafe and Envision Racing will create one connected journey where every interaction brings fans closer to the team and unlocks something new.

DS AUTOMOBILES CELEBRATES HISTORIC FORMULA E LEGACY AT FINAL LONDON E-PRIX

DS Automobiles concludes its 11-year tenure in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend. The team marks its final race appearance with an exclusive gold livery on the DS E-TENSE FE25, driven by Maximilian Günther and Taylor Barnard, celebrating a historic pedigree that includes two double titles and 18 victories across their participation in the electric series.

THÉO POURCHAIRE TO RACE FOR OPEL GSE FORMULA E TEAM

Opel has signed Théo Pourchaire as its first driver for the Opel GSE Formula E Team and its entry into the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. For the 22-year-old Frenchman, it marks the biggest step of his single-seater career to date.

WHERE TO WATCH ROUND 17 OF THE 2026 HANKOOK LONDON E-PRIX

The final race of the 2025/26 Season has arrived, and fans can find out where to keep up with the action here, with the race starting tomorrow at 15:05 local time.

The 2026 Hankook London E-Prix is also broadcast live on talkSPORT.

Race Centre powered by Infosys: Follow every moment of the race from Free Practice to Checquered Flag by visiting the Race Centre, where intelligent insights, AI commentary and immersive race tracking will have you feeling at the centre of the action.

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