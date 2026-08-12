“Working with multiple clients can be tricky to balance but I enjoy the variety.”



I turned freelance last year and currently work with both the MarcVDS SBK team and with Alex Di Persio, the 2025 R3 World Cup champion who steps up to Sportbike this season.



My first love was enduro and off-road racing. I worked a season in hospitality in the Enduro GP world championship, but I hated spending all day inside and not being able to watch the racing! After writing for TBM magazine for several years, I saw an ad for a press role with team Suzuki Ecstar in MotoGP. I’d been following MotoGP for years, so even though I didn’t think I had the experience, I applied anyway. The team was originally looking for someone with a degree in journalism, which I didn’t have, but they could see I was passionate, believed I had the skills and offered me the job. We were all shellshocked when the team dissolved five years later, but I was then approached by Yamaha and came to work as press officer for the bLU cRU project. I don’t know what I would have done had that not happened.



Where passion meets persistence



I have no formal training but have always enjoyed writing. I got very ill when I was 10 and couldn’t attend school anymore, so I have very limited qualifications. That can be problematic on a CV of course, but ultimately, I’ve managed to combine my love for writing with a passion for motorsport – I feel so lucky in that respect.



I’m grateful to everyone who has given me an opportunity. I look back and think, wow, what if that person hadn’t let me write for a magazine? Maybe my story can help somebody else, because it shows that you don’t necessarily have to have the qualifications. If you’ve got other qualities, knowledge and passion, drive… In my case, networking’s proved very important. I’m naturally shy and have always struggled with being forthright, so it was tough, but you need to put yourself out there – you never know who you’re going to meet!



My chronic illness was a lot worse when I was younger, but although it’s more under control now, it can still make life hard at the races – I live with the symptoms because I want to be doing the job.



You can’t switch it off



Somebody once told me that there’s no room for emotion in racing and I don’t think I’ve ever disagreed with a statement more in my life! The whole thing is supercharged with emotion, whether it’s the adrenaline, the joy you feel when the rider does well, how upset you feel when they crash. I almost find it odd when somebody wins a championship, and people just go, ok, that’s cool. The rider’s been working towards that goal all season – how do you not let the emotions overcome you a bit?! And if there’s an incident, we all feel the cloud descend over the paddock. I think the best thing to do is support each other rather than try to suppress our emotions.



When I was bLU cRU press officer, I felt very protective over the riders, because they’re so young, just 14 to 17. You’re so aware of the risks all the time, and the riders in the smaller classes have less experience. It can be stressful because they’re young and want to ride even if they’re injured. They’re in a series that runs alongside WorldSBK so they’re all keen to stand out. I would say the biggest difference between them and the established riders is probably in their preparation: learning about training plans, interacting with the media, reading telemetry and honing track visualisation. But a lot of them really surprised me with how mature they were in their racing mindset. I no longer work on the project, but I’ll always keep an eye on the Cup and be proud of the riders’ success.

Getting a foot in the door



Understand that it’s tough to make it and be willing to accept whatever role gets you through the door, even if you don’t particularly like it or aren’t earning much. It might not be exactly what you want to do long-term but at least you’re there and can network.



And don’t let not having the right qualifications put you off too much. Obviously, it depends on the role and if you want to be an engineer you’re going to need training but don’t presume that you’re not good enough or don’t have the experience because people might be willing to bet on you anyway, just as Suzuki did with me!



I’ll always try and help others wanting to get into the industry. I’ve had a few people message me on social media asking how I got into the world. I don’t feel like I have masses of experience or wisdom to share, but if I can encourage someone else based on my experiences, then I will.



Believing I belong



I’ve always been shy but working in motorsport media, you must be more forthright. And one thing I’ve learned about myself is that I can do it! I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself, but I gradually got over that. It’s taken a while for me to shake off the imposter syndrome and recognize that I do know what I’m talking about, and I do belong here. I think that’s hard for anybody in any job, but when it’s your dream job, part of you is always questioning how this can be real.

To stay in this world, you need to be really determined. It’s not easy, the hours are long and there’s a lot to deal with, so having that resilience and realizing that not every day is going to be a good day is key. And passion – if you don’t have the passion to be there, you’ll give up.



You do sacrifice certain things to do this job. It’s hard to find friends who understand my schedule, but my family have always been supportive and encouraged me and the way I see it, I’m not really sacrificing, because I’m where I want to be.



The joy of the ride



There are so many elements of the job that I love, starting with the first time the engines start up on a Friday! When your rider’s had a good result, you’ve got a spring in your step. There are bad days, sure, but I really enjoy being around other passionate people, while seeing a young rider make progress is immensely satisfying.



Alex Di Persio is one of the most “complete” riders I’ve worked with, and I’ve learned a lot from him despite his young age. I could immediately see he had a different level of focus, as well as an insatiable thirst for knowledge, which makes my job easier but also keeps me on my toes. I’ve helped coordinate his media commitments in the paddock and ensure maximum visibility, particularly important when he became champion last season. I basically provide an extra pair of hands… with one hand always holding a camera!



And working with Sam Lowes is equally gratifying. He’s incredibly tough on the bike and always considerate when it comes to the team and our individual jobs. Another great aspect of working for MarcVDS is having a female team principal, Marina Rossi, who has overcome a lot of obstacles to lead Marc VDS’ racing projects and has always ensured equality on the team.



Like I said, I’m where I want to be, and love having the opportunity to work with both an experienced rider who has already achieved so much, and a talented young rider who has it all ahead of him.

Like this: Like Loading...