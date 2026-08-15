More than two injury-blighted years spent on the sidelines have given Đoàn Văn Hậu a new perspective on his career as the versatile, experienced defender looks to help Vietnam to a fourth regional title at the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

The Golden Star Warriors will take on Malaysia in the first leg of their semi-final in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday with Văn Hậu once again a central figure in the fortunes of the Vietnam national team.

But from September 2023 until late last year, he could only dream of being back in the position to challenge once more for regional supremacy due to an Achilles tendon issue that eventually required surgery that ruled him out for a prolonged period.

“The biggest motivation for me to come back after such a long injury was always looking forward and giving everything I had to continue pursuing my passion for football,” Văn Hậu says.

“Football is a passion for me. When I was injured, it was very difficult and frustrating not being able to play. But I always tried my best to come back.

“I drew a lot of motivation from the encouragement of my family and from the people who support me and care about me. That gave me the determination to return and continue playing.”

Văn Hậu’s hard work paid off when he made his long-awaited return in the group stages of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ when he featured for Công An Hà Nội FC as they drew 1-1 with Thailand’s Buriram United FC.

More than three months later he was back for the national team, playing for 45 minutes in a friendly against Bangladesh, his first appearance for his country since June 2023.

“For me, the first thing was simply wanting to get back to playing football,” he says. “Even just being able to train again was already a great feeling.

“Then I was able to return and contribute to Công An Hà Nội, and fortunately, I was able to come back and contribute to the Vietnam national team as well. I hope I can continue playing football for as long as possible.”

Văn Hậu’s return to the national team in March came one month before his 27th birthday and the left-sided defender has already experienced numerous highs during his career to counter the lows.

He was only 19 years old when he won the ASEAN Championship title with Vietnam in 2018 before making a brief move to the Netherlands, where he joined Eredivisie outfit SC Heerenveen on loan from his former club Hanoi FC.

After winning back-to-back V.League 1 titles with Hanoi in 2018 and 2019, before adding a third championship in 2022 – and suffering a knee injury that kept him out for a year, Văn Hậu signed for Công An Hà Nội, where he won the league title in 2023 and again in the recently completed campaign.

Now he is looking to add a second ASEAN Championship crown to his resume, with the two-legged encounter against the Malaysians the next test having topped Group A ahead of Singapore, who held Vietnam to a 0-0 draw, and Indonesia.

“I think the team performed very well in some matches, although there were also games where we did not play as well as we would have liked,” he says. “But the most important thing is that we managed to get through the group stage.

“For example, against Singapore, we really wanted to win, but unfortunately things did not go our way. After that match, however, the team bounced back with a winning mentality against Indonesia.

“I think that was a turning point in the group stage. Playing away from home is never easy. We showed Indonesia a lot of respect and went into the match with the highest level of determination, with the objective of winning.

“Fortunately, we managed to get the result we wanted and won the game 3-0.”

The focus for Vietnam on Sunday, and in the second leg in Hanoi on Wednesday, will be to secure a positive result against the Malaysians to advance to another final. But if they do fall short, Văn Hậu will be able to keep the outcome in perspective.

“For me, simply being able to step onto the pitch and play is already something wonderful,” he says. “Being able to play in a final is a great experience as well.

“Whether we win or lose, I hope the people will always stay behind the team and support us. That gives the players the mentality to go out there and fight with everything we have, whatever the result may be.

“Of course, every player wants to win, but football does not always work that way. Sometimes you will lose. The important thing is that you give everything for the national team and for the colours of your country.” – aseanutdfc.com

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