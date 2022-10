A storm front over the Mediterranean island of Corfu presented challenging conditions today for the 12 teams competing in the 2022 EUROSAF Women’s European Championship, stage 3 of the Women’s World Match Racing Tour. Fickle winds between 2-12knots and a consistent rain graced the second day of the EUROSAF Women’s Championship as the teams swapped shorts for wet weather gear to complete the qualifying round robin stage of the regatta. Finishing the day with 16 of 22 flights completed, just three teams completed their qualifying matches – Denmark’s Lea Richter Vogelius (7-4), Great Britain’s Sophie Otter (6-5) and Greece’s Sofia Matsikidou (1-10). Normal Mediterranean conditions are forecast for the next two days with sunny skies and light winds. Current results of Round robin: