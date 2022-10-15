Emily Suziana watched her son Nazmi Azami pace himself along the corridors of the Universiti Sains Malaysia Sports Complex in preparation for his singles match.

“For the last week my son has been training almost every day for the Allianz Junior Badminton championships and today is his big day,” said Emily, who drove from Batu Kawan across the causeway to the venue.

Nazmi, 14, who studies at SMK Bandar Tasek Mutiara, aspires to represent his school and earn accolades.

“I am excited to be here,” said Nazmi. “It was my school badminton coach-teacher who told us about this tournament last month and I registered. I hope to play a good game and learn.”

Emily said she is equally excited to watch her son compete in the Allianz Juniors Championships with players from different schools.

“As a mother, I hope Nazmi will learn a lot playing here and improves himself,” she said.

