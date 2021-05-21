Red Bull Racing Honda confirmed a new multi-year technical partnership with Tezos, the world’s most advanced blockchain, as the Team’s Official Blockchain Partner. The energy-efficient blockchain Tezos has been selected by the Team to build its first-ever NFT fan experience.

Tezos is a pioneering and energy efficient open-source blockchain for assets and applications that, similar to Formula One, is constantly evolving with the very latest industry advancements. By design, Tezos uses a more energy efficient approach to secure its network which means it can operate cleanly, with minimal energy consumption and a negligible carbon footprint.

The core technical features of performance and energy efficient design, which are critical elements for the Team both on and off track, proved key in Red Bull Racing Honda’s selection of Tezos, who are rapidly becoming one of the leading choices for large franchises and brands worldwide as they seek to leverage the power of blockchain in a secure, scalable, upgradeable and sustainable way.

As part of this initiative, Red Bull Racing Honda will launch the Team’s first ever range of digital collectible NFTs exclusively on the Tezos blockchain. With Grand Prix fans still impacted by the global pandemic, the Team is constantly looking to provide new, unique and immersive experiences as part of its fan engagement platform.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Honda Team Principal and CEO, said: “In Formula One innovation is a constant, with cars evolving and developing from race to race and Tezos is no different. Designed to self-upgrade, Tezos’ ability to remain at the cutting edge of blockchain technology makes it a natural fit for Red Bull Racing Honda. Crucially, its energy-efficient design also matches our own long-term future environmental ambitions, and as Formula One moves towards carbon neutrality, the low-impact methodology pioneered by Tezos will be a valuable asset. Additionally, Tezos will help us maximize our engagement with our fans through the development of NFTs. This is a hugely exciting space in which we’ve been looking for the right partner and in Tezos we strongly believe we’ve picked a winner that will help us give our fans a new, unique and innovative way to connect with the Team.”

Hubertus Thonhauser, Chair at Tezos Foundation, said: “We are excited that Red Bull Racing Honda has selected Tezos as the exclusive platform for this partnership and we are looking forward to welcoming them into the fast growing ecosystem of brands building NFT platforms on Tezos. The Tezos blockchain is designed to evolve and adapt, doing so with security and performance in mind and in the most efficient ways possible. These principles are perfectly mirrored in the Red Bull Racing Honda team, and this is why we believe this to be a winning partnership.”

Like this: Like Loading...