Attractive equipment packages and enhanced performance for the Audi A1 Sportback

New S line competition and S line competition plus packages for Audi A4 and A5

Audi Q7 and Q8 head into the 2022 model year with new edition models

Audi is launching sales on May 20 of attractive equipment packages for the Audi A1 and stylish appearance packages for the Audi A4 and A5 – the new Audi Q7 and Q8 edition models will follow in sommer. In addition to the “S line competition” equipment line, Audi has also enhanced the performance of the A1 Sportback 40 TFSI1 from 147 to 152 kW (207 PS).

The Audi A1 Sportback has been proving itself since it was introduced to the market in 2010 not only for city driving but also over longer distances. The most recent accolade, the Auto Trophy 2020 in the “City Cars” category, selected by readers of the German magazine “Auto Zeitung,” underlines the high ranking of Audi’s most compact model.

The 2022 models of the highest-performing model, the Audi A1 Sportback 40 TFSI1, is available with 152 kW (207 PS) and 320 Nm torque – as part of the adjustment to the current exhaust emission standard, an increase of five kW.

In addition to the enhanced performance, Audi is offering the equipment package “S line competition” and red stitching for the sportiest compact model to highlight the sporty nature of the exterior and interior with subtle but unmissable features. The “S line competition” package can now be ordered for the Audi A1 Sportback 40 TFSI1 as well as the 35 TFSI2 and the 30 TFSI3.

The package includes, among other things, platinum gray side mirrors and platinum gray laminated Audi rings for the paint option Ascari blue. With the roof in contrasting Mythos Black as well as the side rocker panels, the Singleframe grille in matte black and the frame in high-gloss black, the four rings in front and back as well as the badging are also in black.

Combined with the darkened LED headlights and LED taillights, they harmonize perfectly with the metallic color Ascari blue, which is available for the Audi A1 Sportback 40 TFSI exclusively with the “S line competition” equipment package.

The front spoiler blade in matte platinum gray, the side mirror body in platinum gray and the laminated rings in platinum gray above the rocker panels together with the metallic paint color Ascari blue are particularly eye-catching.

The S line rear spoiler in Mythos black and the diffuser clip in platinum gray complete the color options exclusive to the new equipment line “S line competition”. Fans of the A1 can also look forward to optional 18” wheels that enhance the sporty look further.

Audi Sport GmbH is also offering the stitching in red with the S line interior for all A1 models. The red accents in the interior highlight the sporty nature of the compact A1. For their front sport seats, customers can choose between a combination of fabric and mono.pur leatherette or Alcantara and mono.pur leatherette.

Both options feature express red stitching. The floormats, handbrake handle, gear shifter and steering wheel also feature red decorative stitching. A center armrest and door arm rest with red stitching can also be ordered optionally. A black sunroof completes the sporty interior.

The Audi A1 Sportback S line competition is available to be ordered in Germany from May 20, 2021. Delivery will begin in August 2021. In Germany, the A1 Sportback S line competition starts at 27,470 euros.

Audi A4 and Audi A5 even sportier in a new dark look

The Audi A4 and A5 go into the new model year in May with the “S line competition” and “S line competition plus”, two new appearance packages that with attractive features that make these two models look truly sporty.

The appearance package “S line competition” for the Audi A4 includes the S line exterior package as well as an additional black package. It includes a matte radiator grille, a blade, a strip to protect from stone chipping, an S4 spoiler as well as the Audi rings in the Singleframe grille all in black. 19” cast wheels make the package even more dynamic.

For the Audi A4, the “S line competition plus” package also includes LED headlights, an ambient lighting package, black side mirrors and an illuminated entry sills with aluminum inlays in the front. All motorizations with 150 kW and more also feature red brake calipers.

In the new model year, customers can also order both versions of the Audi A4 sedan with a roof in Brilliant black. The spectrum of colors for exterior paint ranges from Terra gray, Quantum gray, Daytona gray, Tango red, Glacier white, Navarra blue and Turbo blue to Mythos black. In addition, solid finish in Ibis white is also available with Brilliant black side mirrors.

As with the Audi A4, customers can also choose their Audi A5 between the “S line competition” and “S line competition plus” editions. The exterior design of the “S line competition” for the Audi A5, with 20” wheels, is based on the S line exterior and additionally features striking black elements such as the spoiler and radiator grille.

With the “S line competition plus” for the Audi A5, matrix LED headlights, black side mirrors, red brake calipers for motorizations of 150 kW and more as well as the ambient lighting package highlight the car’s dynamic look. Exterior finish options are Distrikt green, Quantum gray, Daytona gray, Tango red, Glacier white, Navarra blue, Turbo blue and Mythos black. The Audi A5 coupé is also available with a roof in Brilliant black.

The Audi A4 and the Audi A5 with “S line competition” and “S line competition plus” will be available to order on the German market from May 20. Delivery will begin in July 2021. In Germany, the Audi A4 S line competition is available starting at 38,250 euros and the Audi A4 S line competition plus starting at 45,400 euros. The Audi A5 S line competition starts at 43,200 euros and the Audi A5 competition plus starts at 49,600 euros.

Top models in the Q family in a sporty look

In the SUV segment, Audi is heading into the 2022 model year with the edition models Audi Q7 and Q8 competition plus. Optional equipment for the exterior and interior add even more appeal to the biggest members of the Q family.

The appearance package black plus makes the S line exterior package stand out even more with its dynamic look for the Audi Q7 as well as the Q8. The black Singlegrame grille including the gills and frame as well as black Audi rings and clips really set the front of these two edition models apart.

A new carbon package, already available as an option for the Audi Q7, with carbon mirror housing and door inlays, highlight the sporty nature of these edition models. For the Audi Q8, the Singleframe mask is also glossy black. Both vehicles are delivered on 21” aluminum wheels. The Audi Q7 can be ordered with optional 22” wheels and the Q8 even with 23” wheels.

While the Audi Q7 features black decorative elements in the new “S line competition plus” line, the carbon bumper of the Audi Q8 really highlights the sporty nature of the SUV. Both edition models are equipped with red brake calipers and welcome passengers with an LED projection of the S logo.

Dark tones, specific color accents such as optional red decorative stitching on the seats and steering wheel and the carbon decorative inlays that are familiar from the S-Models also characterize the interior of the new Audi Q7 and Q8 edition models. This is complemented by a carbon insert for the shifter.

Audi Q7 and Q8 competition plus will be available to order on the German market in June from 78,170 euros for the Q7 and 84,500 euros for the Q8. Delivery will begin in late summer.

