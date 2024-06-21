Thai Son Nam, Ho Chi Minh City FC took the first-round lead at the end of the seventh match day of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2024.Thai Son Nam’s 4-3 win over city rivals Tan Hiep Hung gave them a perfect record of seven wins from seven matches for 21 points at the top of the standings.Defending champions Thai Son Nam took the lead off Tran Thai Huy in the third minute before Tan Hiep Hung replied through Ho Hoang Hung five minutes later.The score at the end of the first half was 2-1 to Thai Son Nam after Dos Santos M. Lucas put them ahead in the 19th minute.Tan Hiep Hung then found the second equaliser through Huynh Quoc Tam in the 25th minute as Thai Son Nam regained the advantage through Dao Minh Quang three minutes later to put the score at 3-2.Nguyen Manh Dung’s 39th minute strike gave Thai Son Nam the two-goal cushion as an own goal from Nguyen Anh Duy settled the score at 4-3.In the meantime, Luxury Ha Long remained winless after seven matches to stay anchored at the bottom of the standings.Despite taking the lead through Phan Doan Dung in the 11th minute, Luxury Ha Long could not hold on to their lead when they allowed Sanvinest Khanh Hoa to come back to a 3-1 victory.Sanvinest’s goals were scored by Ho Van Tu in the 13th minute, Phan Khac Chi (37th) and Huynh Huy Hao (39th). #AFF

