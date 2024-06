The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the initial line-up of the first-ever AFC Challenge League™ (ACGL) ahead of its kick-off next month.

Introduced as part of the revamped AFC Club Competitions structure, the new third-tier Continental men’s competition will bring together 18 aspiring teams to contend for glory.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_challenge_league/news/maiden_afc_challenge_league_to_spark_new_rivalries.html

