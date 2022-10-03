Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam are in the quarterfinals of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 currently ongoing in Kuwait.

Thailand emerged as Group A winners after picking up six points from three matches off win over Oman and Iraq while being held to a 2-2 draw by host Kuwait.

Their opponent in the quarterfinals is Tajikistan whom they will take on tomorrow.

Indonesia put up a determined performance despite being in the same Group C as 12-time winners Iran to make the cut to the next round following wins over Chinese Taipei and Lebanon.

And even though they fell to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Iran in the final game of the group, the Indonesians still made the cut to the quarterfinals where they will take on Japan next.

In the meantime, Vietnam bounced back from their first game defeat to Japan to beat South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Vietnam’s opponent in the next round tomorrow will be against defending champions Iran.

