Thailand’s national squad of 20 players for the Continental Futsal Championship 2023 has been announced with several new faces.

The Continental Futsal Championship will be held at the Bangkok Arena on 7-13 August 2023.

The team under head coach Carlos Cesar will report for training later today with newcomers like Pitchayat Kittipanuwong from Black Pearl United and Peeraphat Kaewsaithong from Nonthaburi FC among them.

THAILAND FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPER

Katawut Hankhampha (Bangkok BTS)

Arus Senbat (Black Pearl United)

Panurat Olarn (Thammasat Stallion)

DEFENDERS

Sarawut Phalapruk (Bluewave Chonburi)

Narongsak Vongwon (Hongyen Thakham)

Itthicha Praphaphan (ASM Port Authority)

Nuttasak Phothi (Thammasat Stallion)

ALA

Terdsak Charoenpong (Hongyen Thakham)

Krit Aranyayalak (Bluewave Chonburi)

Jaroondej Muenthiang (Black Pearl United)

Jutinan Raksap (Black Pearl United)

Panus Kittipanuwong (Bluewave Chonburi)

Alongkornporn Janporn (ASM Port Authority)

Watchara Laisri (ASM Port Authority)

Peerapat Kaewsaithong (Nonthaburi Futsal Club)

STRIKERS

Peerapat Kaewwilai (Bluewave Chonburi)

Worasak Srirangpairoj (Bluewave Chonburi)

Anantachai Prabwongsa (ASM Port Authority)

Thanawat Kerdbangrachan (Black Pearl United)

Pitchayut Kittipanuwong (Black Pearl United)

CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

All matches at the Bangkok Arena

7 August 2023

Czech Republic vs Afghanistan (1700hrs)

Thailand vs Myanmar (1930hrs)

8 August 2023

Afghanistan vs Mozambique (1700hrs)

Myanmar vs Solomon Islands (1930hrs)

9 August 2023

Mozambique vs Czech Republic (1700hrs)

Solomon Islands vs Thailand (1930hrs)

