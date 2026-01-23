The top seven positions on the medal table remained unchanged as the 13th ASEAN Para Games reached the halfway mark on Friday as Laos made a breakthrough by clinching two gold medals in fencing and shooting para sports to enter the medal standings.

Timor-Leste also celebrated their first gold medal of the Games after Freitas Teofilo won the men’s 400m T36–T38 title in 55.70 seconds, edging Thailand’s Phonpanna Amornthep in a tightly contested final.

Hosts Thailand, seeking their first overall title since Singapore 2015, continued to assert their dominance after capturing 40 of the 119 gold medals decided across 11 sports on Day 3 of competition.

Thailand remained firmly in first place with 109 gold, 102 silver and 82 bronze medals, powered by standout performances in para athletics (40 gold medals) and para swimming (31 gold medals) so far. The hosts also celebrated double success in 3×3 basketball, with both the men’s and women’s teams claiming gold.

Indonesia enjoyed a strong showing in para athletics, collecting 27 gold medals on the day, alongside two more golds in powerlifting. Indonesia stayed second overall with 41 gold, 73 silver and 70 bronze medals, trailing Thailand by a 41-gold margin.

Malaysia continued their strength in throwing events, led by national shot put star Ziyad Zolkefli who hurled 16.81 metres to secure gold. Athletics has now contributed 16 gold medals to the Malaysian tally. Malaysia picked up 16 gold medals on Friday and remained third overall with 33 gold, 34 silver and 32 bronze medals, staying seven golds ahead of the Philippines.

The Philippines maintained fourth place after collecting 11 gold medals on the day to lift their total to 26 golds. Star swimmer Mae Otom Angel, 22, continued her impressive form, claiming multiple victories and taking her personal tally to four gold medals at the Games.

Vietnam added 10 gold medals on Friday, while Myanmar raised their total gold count to 11 after winning five golds, highlighted by a dramatic victory in men’s sitting volleyball. Myanmar edged Thailand 3–2 sets (20–25, 25–15, 25–13, 18–25, 15–9), marking their second win over the hosts after a previous 3–0 triumph.

Singapore also enjoyed a productive day in boccia, with Jovin Wei Xiang Tan, Aloysius Kai Hong Gan and Nurulasyiwah Mohammad Taha each claiming gold. The trio’s success lifted Singapore’s gold tally to 10, placing them seventh overall at the midway point of the Games.

Laos entered the medal chart by overtaking Brunei and Timor-Leste, thanks to two gold medals on Friday. Salermxay Xayyasith delivered a notable upset by defeating Thailand’s Siputhon Witsawakon 15–12 in the men’s individual sabre fencing final. Laos’ other gold came through 43-year-old shooter Saysavanh Mahaxay, who won the mixed R9 50m rifle prone SH2 event with a score of 238.3.

Competition resumes on Saturday (24 January), with another 104 gold medals up for grabs across 11 sports, including para athletics (32 golds), para swimming (29), para table tennis (13), archery (4), track cycling (9), fencing (3), judo (3), powerlifting (5), shooting para sports (3), tenpin bowling (3) and wheelchair tennis (1).

The 13th ASEAN Para Games run until Monday, 26 January, featuring medal events across 19 sports, including athletics, swimming, badminton, cycling, football (visual impairment and cerebral palsy), boccia, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, shooting, powerlifting, archery, fencing, judo, goalball, wheelchair tennis, table tennis, chess and bowling.

Full results: https://wrs.gmsmate.com/apg2025/





Live coverage: APSF Official YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@APSFTVChannel/streams

