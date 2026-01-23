National Para athlete Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli delivered the Men’s F20 Shot Put gold medal for Malaysia at the ASEAN Para Games (APG) 2025 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Muhammad Ziyad recorded a throw of 16.81 metres for the gold, ahead of teammate Mohamad Aliff Mohamad Awi’s silver medal with a throw of 13.80m and Thailand’s Boonkong Sanepoot for the bronze medal with a throw of 13.68m.

However, the 35-year-old from Selangor’s throw failed to beat his own APG record of 16.92m set in Solo, Indonesia, in 2022, while his Asian record of 17.43m set in Japan in 2024 remained.

In the meantime, Malaysia remained in third place on the medal table with 33 gold medals, 34 silver medals, and 42 bronze medals.

