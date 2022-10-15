Thailand will take on Cameroon in the Group A semi-final, before taking on Portugal in the final to secure their place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

This follows the conclusion of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Playoff Tournament draw on Friday.

The 10 teams, who are vying for the final three spots, will play in the qualifying tournament in Hamilton and Auckland in New Zealand on 17-23 February 2023.

Chinese Taipei, seeking to qualify for the first time since their maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance in 1991, was drawn into the four-team Group C, where they have Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Panama for company.

In Group B, Senegal will face Haiti in the semi-final, with Chile awaiting the winners in the final.

China PR, Japan, Korea Republic, Philippines, Vietnam and co-hosts Australia are the Asian teams who have already qualified with the draw to be held on 22 October 2022.

