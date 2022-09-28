Thailand held their composure intact to beat Indonesia 5-3 for their first win in the AFF Beach Soccer Championship 2022 that was played earlier today in Pattaya.

Despite finding themselves a goal down in the ninth minute when I Komang Sujana gave Indonesia the lead, the host fought back with the equaliser just a minute later through Tanandon Praracha for the score to stand at 1-1 at the end of the first period.

Thailand then charged forward to take a 3-1 lead off Suriya Boridet (22nd minute) and Ratthaphong Nadee (23rd) before Indonesia replied with the equalizer through I Kadek Devayana (24th) and I Dewa Dwipayudha (28th).

The score at the end of the second period was 4-3 to Thailand when Wuttinan Pruetong (31st) put the home team back in the advantage.

Natee Jeepon then put the game beyond Indonesia’s reach with Thailand’s fifth goal of the game in the 32nd minute.

“We did not play as well as we should. I thought that we were at 80% and definitely capable of playing better. So for the next game, we will be better,” said Thailand head coach Settakornchai Chuenta.

Quipped Indonesia head coach Ida Nyoman Mahayasa: “I thought that we played well.”

AFF BEACH SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

28 Sept 2022

RESULT

Thailand 5-3 Indonesia

29 Sept 2022

FIXTURE

1600hrs: Indonesia vs Malaysia

#AFF

#FAT

