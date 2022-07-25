The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 have provided ideal conditions for the best track and field athletes in the world to shine on a global stage, with exhilarating and record-breaking performances by both individual athletes and national teams.

More than 1700 athletes from 179 countries (plus the Athlete Refugee Team) have competed in Oregon, watched by more than 130,000 ticketed spectators (with one sold-out session still to go).

In terms of performance, this will go down as the most universal edition in the history of the global event.

More countries than ever before have had athletes reach the finals of events in Oregon, even before the last competition session is held.

A record 79 countries have had finalists at this stage, up from 76 countries in Doha in 2019, with Liberia, Niger, Pakistan and Samoa reaching a final for the first time in World Championships history.

Underlying the diversity and global reach of track and field, every continental area features at least one world champion, while Peru and Kazakhstan won their first ever gold medals, and India and Burkina Faso also had their best ever medal performances (silver).

Oregon could also beat the record for the number of countries winning gold medals at one championships (26 in 2017), with 24 countries already on the gold medal list, compared with 20 in Doha in 2019.

The USA team has easily surpassed the best performance by a host nation at the World Championships, and may claim the record for the most medals at a single championships. Before the final session, the US team has 28 medals, with eight medal events still to come.

That tally was strengthened by medal sweeps in the men’s 100m, 200m and shot put. Jamaica, meanwhile, achieved a medal sweep of its own, taking all three medals in the women’s 100m.

Peru’s Kimberly Garcia has been the top individual performer of the championships, landing double gold in the women’s race walks. Had she been entered as a separate team, she would place seventh on the medals table.

Beyond the dominant performers, there have also been many close finishes and competitive finals. Just two hundredths of a second separated the medallists in the men’s 100m. The women’s 10,000m also produced a close and thrilling finish, and the men’s shot put once again provided an exciting crescendo. Even the men’s 35km race walk went down to the wire, with just one second separating gold from silver.

Other performance milestones achieved in Oregon include:

Sydney McLaughlin’s extraordinary world 400m hurdles record, now faster than the women’s flat 400m record was 50 years ago

11 championship records and 24 world-leading performances

15 area records, 82 national records, 1 world U20 record

The fastest ever marathons at a major championships

The first time that three women have broken nine minutes for the 3000m steeplechase

Allyson Felix extended her record medal total to 19 after the mixed relay bronze and may finish her career with 20 World Championships medals after running in the heats of the women’s 4x400m relay yesterday.



Broadcast and social media

Our US broadcast partner NBC reports that this championships has already reached more viewers (13.7 million) than any previous World Athletics Championships with three days of ratings still to be reported (Friday-Sunday).

Coverage on the NBC broadcast network for the first weekend (average of 2.0 million viewers) ranked as the most-watched World Athletics Championships since Osaka 2007 and represented a 159% gain compared to NBC’s coverage of the 2019 edition. These numbers are expected to be even more impressive when the final three days of competition are reported early this week.

The World Championships has also spurred substantial growth and interaction across World Athletics’ social media platforms, attracting 400 thousand new followers, more than seven million engagements and more than 41 million video views, bringing the total following for our official social channels to more than 9.1 million across five platforms.



Legacy

World Athletics and parkrun have combined to help the Eugene and Springfield communities in Oregon open parkrun events, as a legacy of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

With one existing parkrun event already in Oregon, this will increase the number of opportunities for citizens and visitors of the state to be active and social in the great outdoors. The first event from this collaboration is planned to launch in the coming months, paving the way for many more across the state and beyond.

There are currently 53 parkrun locations in the United States. More than seven million people have participated in parkrun worldwide.



Other statistics

1583 volunteers

10,507 meals served at workforce dining (since July 10)

3486 uniform kits distributed

5 sessions (so far) where all available ticket inventory was sold

130,862 ticketed persons in venue through day nine / session 14

Event app: over 34k downloads, 20k push notifications turned on, and 585k unique sessions on the app

Approximately 1000 bikes parked every day at the bike valet

Note: final statistics will be issued with an updated press release after this evening’s final competition session.



WORLD ATHLETICS

