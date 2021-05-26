Wheels, Singleframe and side mirrors in black

Sustainable microfiber material in the interior, stitching and seatbelts in orange

Edition model 50 quattro available starting at 79,350 euros; presales have begun

A progressive, profoundly sporty exterior look with a black Singleframe and black side mirror caps, an interior with orange accents – Audi presents its fully electric SUV models e-tron1 and e-tron Sportback2 in the S line black edition. Presales just started in Germany and other European markets.

The S line black edition highlights the sporty nature of the fully electric Audi e-tron models. It builds on the S line exterior, which already features striking accents in the front, sides and rear. For the edition model, the Singleframe, as well as the four rings, the side mirror casings and the e-tron badges, are all in black.

Audi Sport supplies the 21” wheels, also in black, contrasted by the orange brake calipers. The back seat has dark tinted windows, and the new, exclusive metallic finish color options Chronos gray, Glacier white and Mythos black are available. LED lights on the underside of the doors project the words “e-tron black edition” onto the street when the door is opened.

The package expands on the S line interior. The contrast stitching of the black sport seats (standard) and the armrests and seat belts stand out in orange. The center section of the seats and inlays of the doors are of the new Dinamica material – a breathable microfiber that is made of 45 percent recycled polyester such as PET bottles. For the truly discerning, fine Valcona leather is also available. The instrument panel is upholstered in leatherette with decorative carbon inlays.

The new S line black edition is available for the Audi e-tron1 and the Audi e-tron Sportback2 in both motorization levels. The Audi e-tron S line black edition 50 quattro3, whose two e-machines have an output of 230 kW (313 PS), is listed at 79,350 euros. The Audi e-tron S line black edition 55 quattro4 with 300 kW (408 PS) starts at 91,750 euros. The two corresponding sportback versions are each an additional 2,250 euros. With all edition models, customers receive a premium of 7,500 euros after taxes.

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback: New details for this popular model

Audi had a very successful start into the era of sustainable mobility with the e-tron1. In 2020, the e-SUV, together with the e-tron Sportback2, was the most widely sold electric model by a German premium manufacturer, with demand growing by almost 80 percent over the previous year. The Audi e-tron1 was the most widely sold car in the Norwegian market across all fuel types. The 100,000th e-tron was assembled in April.

The e-tron series will be even more attractive in the 2022 model year. The second integrated charger will be available for all versions and models, increasing performance for alternating current (AC) charging from 11 to 22 kW and significantly reducing charging times.

For the exterior, the appearance package black plus is available with black rings and e-tron badges; for the interior, Dinamica upholstery is now available across the board. The streaming service Apple Music is now available optionally as a new Audi connect service.

