Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has named a squad of 29 players who will shoulder the challenge for the assignment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Vietnam will be playing their three remaining qualifying matches in the second round of Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the UAE.

The team has been in training in Hanoi since earlier this month.

In the UAE, Vietnam will take on Indonesia on 7 June 2021, Malaysia on 11 June 2021 and the UAE on 15 June 2021.



VIETNAM NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Dang Van Lam (Cerezo Osaka), Bui Tan Truong (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Van Toan (Hai Phong)

DEFENDERS: Bui Tien Dung, Que Ngọc Hai, Nguyen Thanh Bình (Viettel), Ho Tan Tai (Bình Dịnh), Vu Van Thanh (HAGL), Do Duy Mạnh, Tran Dình Trọng, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Doan Van Hau, Le Van Xuan (Hanoi)

MIDFIELDERS: Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Trọng Hoang (Viettel), Phan Van Duc (SLNA), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Tran Minh Vuong (HAGL), Nguyen Quang Hai, Phạm Duc Huy (Hanoi), Ly Cong Hoang Anh (Ha Tĩnh), Nguyen Hai Long (Quang Ninh)

STRIKERS: Ha Duc Chinh (Da Nang), Nguyen Tien Linh (Binh Duong), Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL)

