The 2021/22 season of the Indonesian Liga 1 and Liga 2 will utilize the promotion and relegation system.

This was decided at the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) Executive Committee meeting that was chaired by PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan.

“Following the discussions with the PSSI Exco and also FIFA and the AFC, we have decided that Liga 1 and Liga 2 competitions for the 2021-2022 season will still have the system of promotions and relegations,” said Iriawan.

Previously, there were overtures made by certain clubs to do away with the system of promotions and relegations just for the upcoming season considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have instructed the General Secretary to reply to the letters from certain Liga 1 and Liga 2 clubs that contain requests for a competition without degradations. Our letter will explain the results of the PSSI Exco’s rigorous discussions and consultations with FIFA and AFC. PSSI’s decision is final,” added Mochamad.

