THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK tournament officials and the PGA TOUR announced today the creation of The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts, a televised nine-hole charity exhibition at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 2-4 p.m. PST/5-7 p.m. EST that will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and MGM Resorts Foundation.

Bubba Watson, who curated the original concept, will team up with Rickie Fowler in a fun, nine-hole competition against Las Vegas local Kevin Na and CJ ambassador Byeong Hun An on the back nine at Shadow Creek.

The format of the exhibition will be a points-based, four-ball game with each player playing his own ball. After each hole, the low ball will be awarded one point and the team with the lowest combined score will earn one point. Players can win extra points for birdies, sandies, eagles, albatrosses and holes-in-one. The two-man team with the most points after nine holes wins.

There will also be two challenge holes during the exhibition for players to help secure additional funds for both Shriners Hospitals for Children and MGM Resorts Foundation. When players arrive at the par-3 17th hole, there will be a Closest-to-the-Pin Challenge sponsored by Michelob Ultra followed by a Longest Drive Challenge sponsored by Redbull at the par-5 18th hole.

The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts will be broadcast live on PGA TOUR LIVE and simulcast on GOLF Channel, GOLFTV and PGA TOUR social channels.

Fans are encouraged to follow THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK on Facebook and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates. For additional information about THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, please visit thecjcup.com.

Like this: Like Loading...