The PGA TOUR today announced an expanded relationship with The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), as the TOUR’s Official Soft Drink adds to its categories Official Sports Drink, Isotonic Drink and Water of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. With these new categories, Coca-Cola will begin to activate other established brands including Powerade, BODYARMOR and smartwater across the PGA TOUR. A premier partner of the PGA TOUR and its season-ending TOUR Championship for more than two decades, The Coca-Cola Company will bring a variety of programs focused on hydration and celebration to TOUR fans and players, including digital activations that showcase every hole-in-one throughout the calendar year. “The PGA TOUR is thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, while adding more ways for our athletes and fans to engage with world-class hydration products,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “Coca-Cola shares in our commitment to keeping players properly fueled during competition, and we look forward to showcasing their products and activations across the PGA TOUR ecosystem.” “We’re proud to expand our partnership with the PGA TOUR and strengthen our association with golf around the world,” said John Murphy, President and Chief Financial Officer of The Coca-Cola Company. “Our beverages have long been part of the sports experience. Whether it’s hydrating athletes or refreshing fans, our goal is to enhance those moments.” The new designations expand upon the company’s marketing relationship with the TOUR through 2027. The Coca-Cola Company is also committed to supporting PGA TOUR athletes as part of the expanded partnership, which in 2024 featured BODYARMOR Fuel to the Finish, an exclusive program at each PGA TOUR Signature Event that awards top-performing players the opportunity to be BODYARMOR brand ambassadors over the weekend. The Coca-Cola Company was the presenting sponsor of the TOUR Championship from 2002 to 2015 before becoming a Proud Partner in 2016 alongside Southern Company, with Accenture joining in 2022. Throughout the partnership, Coca-Cola has played a pivotal role in the TOUR Championship’s charitable contribution of more than $54 million in total.

The Coca-Cola Company leverages its presence in golf to support the Atlanta community throughout the year. This includes initiatives focused on sustainability and recycling, the TOUR Championship Charity Showcase benefiting the East Lake Foundation and its partnership with the First Tee – Metro Atlanta.

