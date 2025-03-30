Melbourne Victory needed a match-winning hero. Step forward Nikos Vergos after the substitute scored two late goals off the bench to inspire a chaotic 5-3 win over Adelaide United in the Isuzu UTE A-League.With the Original Rivalry showdown deadlocked at 3-3, Vergos came off the bench and scored in the 88th and 90th minutes to stun Adelaide at AAMI Park on Saturday night.The Reds had led 3-2 in the 56th minute, having rallied from 2-1 down, before Victory produced a stirring comeback, fuelled by Subway Socceroos pair Nishan Velupillay and Daniel Arzani. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/melbourne-victory-adelaide-united-original-rivalry-score-result-highlights-vergos-arzani-velupillay-socceroos-clough-goodwin-yull-latest-news-a-league/ #AFF#FootballAustralia#ALeague

