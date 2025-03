Thailand women’s Futsal team won 5-0 over Kasetsart University in their final tune-up match before participating in next week’s SAT Futsal Championship 2025.The SAT Futsal Championship will be held from 5 to 7 April 2025 at Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Korat Shopping Mall in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.Against Kasetsart University, the Thai women’s Futsal team was on target through Patitta Moonpho, Suchanat Nakmai, Ariya Sae-Ten and a brace from Jenjira Bubpha. SAT FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2025FIXTURES  5 April 20251830: Thailand vs Uzbekistan 6 APRIL 20251830: JAPAN VS THAILAND  7 April 20251830: Thailand vs Iran  #AFF#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...