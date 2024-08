Football Australia and Paramount Australia today announced a landmark multi-year and multi-platform agreement to broadcast an extended package of CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos’ games on Network 10 and Paramount+ in Australia, through to 2028. For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-and-paramount-australia-agree-historic-multi-year-multi-platform-media #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...