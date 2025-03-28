Preparations for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025™ are ramping up, with Australia Women’s National Futsal Team Head Coach Miles Downie selecting a 28-player squad for a five-day training camp in Sydney.

The squad will assemble from Monday, 31 March to Friday, 4 April, as they continue their build-up to the tournament in China later this year.

The squad retains all 14 players who competed in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ Qualifiers 2025 in Uzbekistan during January, while integrating 14 new players — strengthening depth and competition within the national team setup.

For more, please click on

https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/australia-womens-national-futsal-team-squad-selected-training-camp

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...