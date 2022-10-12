The event is hosted by the Corfu Sailing Club, located in one of the most unique yacht club venues within the walls of the Old Fortress of Corfu, a Venetian battlement dating back to the early 15th Century.

A full line up of 12 teams from 9 nations will compete in the four-day event including two southern hemisphere teams from Australia and New Zealand. Current world no.1 Pauline Courtois from France and her ‘Match in Pink’ team from Normandie lead the entry list to the event.

Courtois and team currently lead the Women’s WMRT leaderboard after winning Stage 1 of the tour in Le Havre, France and finishing second at Stage 2 of the Tour in Copenhagen a few weeks ago.