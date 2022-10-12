Twelve of the world’s top women’s match racing teams arrive to the Mediterranean island of Corfu, Greece today for the start of the EUROSAF Women’s European Championship, Stage 3 of the Women’s World Match Racing Tour 13-16 October. 

The event is hosted by the Corfu Sailing Club, located in one of the most unique yacht club venues within the walls of the Old Fortress of Corfu, a Venetian battlement dating back to the early 15th Century.

A full line up of 12 teams from 9 nations will compete in the four-day event including two southern hemisphere teams from Australia and New Zealand. Current world no.1 Pauline Courtois from France and her ‘Match in Pink’ team from Normandie lead the entry list to the event.

Courtois and team currently lead the Women’s WMRT leaderboard after winning Stage 1 of the tour in Le Havre, France and finishing second at Stage 2 of the Tour in Copenhagen a few weeks ago.
Pauline Courtois (FRA)/ Match in Pink
Arriving early to Greece and winning last week’s Open Corfu Match event, Australia’s Juliet Costanzo and her ‘Easy Tiger’ team of  Sarah Parker, Lisa Dartnall, Jemma Hodgson and Rosie Rowell have been able to gain some valuable practise time in the Platu 25 boats being used for the event;

“It’s certainly a change of scenery in Corfu”, commented Juliet.  “Like Denmark, it’s an awesome venue – we’ve seen different conditions last week with a hot Mediterranean sun and light breeze filling mainly in the afternoons. The Platu 25 boats are smaller with 5 on board instead of 6, but they are quick around the course. We are looking forward to meeting all the teams this week”. 
Juliet Costanzo (third from left) and the Easy Tiger team
Juliet Costanzo (AUS) Easy Tiger Racing winning 2022 Corfu Match
Photo Nikos Zagas
British skipper Sophie Otter is also racing this week with her Otter Racing Team of Scarlett Anderson, Amy Sparks, Hatty Ward and Hebe Hemming. Finishing 5th in Denmark, the team is intent on chasing the points in this weeks event;

“We are super excited to compete at Stage 3 of the Women’s World Match Race Tour this week in Corfu . We enjoyed some really tight racing here last week at the Corfu Match event – it’s a super shifty venue, so the race is never over, and there’s always a passing lane that makes for great match racing. The boats have taken some getting used to, but we love the challenge of sailing different boats at each event, as it allows us to develop transferable skills.” commented Sophie. 
Sophie Otter (2nd from right) and Otter Racing
Photo Nikos Zagas
Sophie Otter (GBR), Otter Racing
Photo Nikos Zagas
The Corfu Sailing Club will also associate the event with the global “pink ribbon” campaign in support of October’s Breast Cancer awareness month.

Confirmed entries;

1. Pauline Courtois (FRA) 🇫🇷 Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team
2. Renee Groeneveld (NED) 🇳🇱 Dutch Match Racing Team
3. Celia Willison (NZL) 🇳🇿 Edge Women’s Match
4. Margot Riou (FRA) 🇫🇷 APCC Equipe Féminine
5. Margot Vennin (FRA) 🇫🇷 Matchmoiselles by Normandy Elite Team
6. Alison Morrish (GBR) 🇬🇧 Five by Five match racing team
7. Juliet Costanzo (AUS) 🇦🇺 Easy Tiger Racing
8. Lea Richter Vogelius (DEN) 🇩🇰 Team Kattnakken DK
9. Sophie Otter (GBR) 🇬🇧 Otter Racing
10. Sara Edholm (SWE) 🇸🇪
11. Laurane Mettraux (SUI) 🇨🇭
12. Sofia Matsikidou (GRE) 🇬🇷
