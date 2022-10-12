In the NLS Speed Trophäe, Scherer Sport Team Phoenix has overtaken the BMW Walkenhorst squad again and clearly leads the standings: The number 16 Audi is three points ahead of its sister car, number 5, while Walkenhorst, number 34, follows another 47 points behind.

After 28 laps, the trio in the green Audi R8 LMS won by 21.6 seconds ahead of Vincent Kolb and Audi Sport driver Frank Stippler in the blue sister car. After seven of nine races, Giermaziak leads the SP9 Pro standings by five points ahead of Kolb/Stippler.

Like most other teams, Scherer Sport Team Phoenix relied on rain tires and switched to slicks after five laps. When rain fell again after two and a half hours, Engstler stayed on slicks and was able to adapt perfectly to the track conditions thanks to the support of his team.

Audi Sport driver Luca Engstler completed the driver trio. The 22-year-old Audi Sport junior knows the Nordschleife from the TCR cockpit, among other cars, but was competing on the 25-kilometer circuit in a GT3 sports car for the first time. After low temperatures in qualifying, a rain shower fell shortly before the start.

1-2 victory on the Nordschleife: Scherer Sport Team Phoenix celebrated an impressive success with its two Audi R8 LMS cars at the seventh round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series. In difficult weather conditions, Kuba Giermaziak clinched his second victory of the season on the Nordschleife. This time, he shared the cockpit with experienced privateer driver Kim-Luis Schramm.

Scherer Sport Team Phoenix managed a one-two on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife in challenging changing weather. In addition, Audi Sport customer racing recorded successes in the GT2 category and in TCR touring car racing with its customers.