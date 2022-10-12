Indonesia women’s national team head coach Rudy Eka Priyambada said hard work was the key ingredient in the team’s 2-1 win over Singapore in a friendly that was played at the Jalan Besar Stadium this week.

Following a first-half deadlock, Marsela Awi gave the visitors the lead in the 51st minute when she pounced on a rebound.

Singapore then equalized through Nur Fahanah in the 86th minute as Indonesia then pressed forward with the winner with Helsya Maeisyaroh’s rifling finish in injury time.

“It was not an easy match, we were level at one point. But I believe the players did not want to lose this game and their hard work has paid off. Kudos to them for this result. Hopefully what we did that day would improve our FIFA rankings,” said Rudy Eka.

