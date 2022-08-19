Newly appointed Technical Director of the FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) Paul Munster is determined to bring Brunei football to the next level.

Speaking after his official unveiling earlier this week by FABD President Pengiran Matusin Pengiran Matasan, the 40-year-old Munster said that he is determined to do well with the Sultanate side.

“The FABD have their aspirations and so do I. Expectations are high for sure. But after seeing the new facilities, that is an important factor as it showed they want to do better,” said Munster.

“They want to improve and everything that they want is the same for me. I want FABD to be stronger.

“The only way to go is up as previously, we were all under Covid.”

Following his retirement as a striker in 2011, the Irishman took up managerial positions with several Swedish clubs before taking up his first position in Asia in 2018 as the Technical Director at India’s Minerva.

Following a short stint as head coach with Vanuatu, he then moved to take over at Indonesia’s Liga 1 side Bhayangkara FC where he spent 2019 to 2022.

“I am relishing the chance to be here and I am determined to help everyone – the players and the coaches. To make FABD stronger on and off the pitch,” he added.

“There’s a lot of work to be done and I am really excited to get started.”

