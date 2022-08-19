Ducatis then locked out the top six with four minutes to go as Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) climbed up the table, but Bastianini’s lap time was then chalked off.

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) were then well inside the top 10 before Quartararo went from P11 to P4. Bastianini found time again to pounce into the top 10, which pushed Aleix Espargaro out – how costly could that prove to be?