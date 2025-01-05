Vietnam made it their third ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 when they bounced off holders Thailand 5-3 on aggregate in the two-legged finals.

After beating the seven-time winners 2-1 in the first leg just after the New Year, the team under Kim Sang-sik stayed their nerves to beat Thailand 3-2 at the Rajamangala Stadium tonight.

Pham Tuan Hai had given the visitors the lead after just eight minutes as Ben Davis then struck the 28th minute equaliser for both teams to be back on level at the break.

Supachok Sarachat put Thailand ahead in the 64th minute but an own goal from Pansa Hemviboon in the 82nd minute injected the confidence back into Vietnam.

And just to make sure, Nguyen Hai Long then put the finishing touch (90th+20) right at the end for the well-earned victory for Vietnam.

Vietnam were winners in 2008 and 2018.

#AFF

#FAT

Photos Courtesy #VFF

