The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) and Liga 1 league organiser PT Liga Indonesia Baru (PT LIB) implemented the third phase of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) testing yesterday at JSI Field in Bogor.

Eight cameras were installed around the field where local Football School (SSB) clubs competed.

“The point is today we needed to test all the existing equipment. It is the same equipment that we used at the recent FIFA Under-17 World Cup,” said PT LIB Director Ferry Paulus.

Added PSSI Deputy Chairperson Ratu Tisha: “We will still have to wait for the final approval from FIFA as their final assessment before we can carry out a trial match. The plan is that FIFA will be here on 1-8 March 2024 to see the final readiness training for batch 1 (referees).”

