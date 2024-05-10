The largest reimagination of rugby’s entertainment value continues to progress with the World Rugby Council approving a package of law amendments that will come into effect from 1 July, 2024.

Rugby stakeholders committed to increasing the sport’s entertainment factor to attract new audiences and grow the sport

Approval of law changes, in addition to implementation of planned opt-in law trials within the Shape of the Game action plan, follows comprehensive process of engagement, consultation and examination with experts from across the sport



Increasing the spectacle, safety and game simplicity at the heart of a phased action plan to be implemented over the next year with law changes and closed trials set to begin on 1 July, 2024



Streamlined red card sanction process to be trialled in within a programme of six law amendment trials in World Rugby owned competitions in 2024 with the World Rugby Council making global implementation decision in November

Unions and competitions can implement closed law trials



Rugby law labs and specialist working groups set to examine additional facets of the game, including the Television Match

Official protocol, the tackle/ruck area, number of replacements, tackle height in the elite game and terminology



Announcement follows reinforcement of existing law to aid game flow, including quicker “use it” call by referees, reinforcement of the brake foot at the scrum and a refocus on water carrier practice

