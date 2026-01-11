Lion City Sailors won their third Singapore Cup in a row after beating Tampines Rovers 2-0 in an extra-time final at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

After an intense 90 minutes, the extra time finally produced the winner when Hami Syahin made good on the cross from Diogo Costa in the 115th minute before Anderson Lopes’ fine finish at the end (120th+2).

“For the Singapore Cup, I’m emotionally attached to it. It’s the trophy I value the most in my career. Winning it for the first time in 2023 was the start of something great for us as a club, and I would never have imagined winning it three times,” said Lion City Sailors head coach Aleksandar Ranković afterwards.

#AFF

#FAS

Photos Courtesy #SPL

