The Danish Government’s decision to extend a ban on ”larger gatherings” in Denmark until the end of August has left a big question mark of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals will be held in the said month.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had earlier rescheduled the two Finals in the Danish City of Aarhus from May to August. The new dates are August 15-23, 2020. The previous dates were May 16-24.

However, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) forcing countries worldwide shutting their international borders and imposing lockdowns in their respective countries, all international tournaments have either been postponed or canceled to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The BWF and Badminton Denmark, together tournament organizers Sports Event Denmark are currently seeking clarification from the Danish authorities on the latest development fora solution on the matter. RIZAL ABDULLAH