The Badminton World Federation (BWF), taking into consideration the escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has suspended a number of its HSBC BWF World Tour, BWF Tour, and other BWF sanctioned tournaments until the end of July.

In a statement, the BWF said the health, safety, and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remains a top priority.

Just last week the BWF froze the World Rankings and World Junior Rankings until further notice. The rankings list is backdated to 17 March 2021.

The world badminton governing body will “provide more clarity” on the unfreezing of rankings once it is deemed safe to resume tournaments.

Tournaments affected by the suspension include the Australian Open (June 2-7), the Thailand Open (June 9-12), the Super 1000 event the Blibli Indonesia Open (16-21 June) and the Russian Open (July 7-12).

The pandemic which also forced the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed to next year (July 23-Aug 8 2021) from its original dates of July 24 to Aug 9, 2021.

