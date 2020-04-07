Tiago Monteiro has joined forces with his protégé and fellow Portuguese racer António Félix da Costa to raise funds to acquire supplies and protection equipment for medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic in their homeland.

They have organised an online race from 19h30 CET (18h30 Portuguese time) “to be able to do some good and contribute to help out those in the line of fire fighting this disease,” said Monteiro. “Also, as we are all homebound, initiatives like these can be helpful in terms of promotion as a by-product so I’m also inviting you all to be a part of this if you can.

Monteiro and da Costa will be promoting the event throughout today (Thursday) as they prepare for the “fundrace” this evening, which other professional drivers and simracers will also contest.

Donations can be made via Gofund.me page available at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/FriendsFundRaceAFC13TM18