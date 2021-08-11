From this Thursday, the resort of Verbier will welcome the third edition of the Verbier E-Bike Festival (August 12-15).

On the agenda: an even bigger event village with more routes, more participants, and new challenges to discover straight away.

More exhibitors, more challenges, and in the sunshine!

After two superb editions, that is the program for the Verbier E-Bike Festival,

which starts this Thursday.

With a 20% increase in sign-up compared to last year, over 500 e-bikes tests on-site,

and more than 30 exhibitors, the Valais resort will be alive with the buzz of e-biking as the

world’s biggest e-bike festival for four days.

To top it all off, it’s going to be a sunny week of great weather.

Rides and routes: Something for everyone

The activities that made the festival famous are again on the agenda – notably, the mythical “Rando Gourmande,” which deliciously combines escape and local gastronomy.

Start from le Châble, Orsières, or Nendaz.

For those wanting to stretch their legs a bit more, they can choose between the 12 Discovery Trails to explore on e-MTB, e-Road, or even e-Gravel, the latest addition to the festival.

Beginner, intermediate, or expert rides start from Verbier and also le Châble and Nendaz;

explore stunning trails in the heart of the Valais countryside.

Test bikes

Despite a complicated economic situation and a shortage of bikes, the industry’s biggest

brands will be present: Bosch, Haibike, Lapierre, Ghost, Commencal, Moustache, Trek,

Specialized, Scott, Cannondale, Fox, Muc-Off, Flyer, Corratec, Mondraker, Rocky Mountain, Beeq, etc.

As usual, the tests will take place non-stop over the four days of the Verbier E-Bike Festival.

Challenges for all

An untimed challenge, is that possible? That’s one of the additions this year: the Val de

Bagnes Challenge.

Taking place on Saturday August 14, the Challenge has two distance options: 100km and 60km, visiting Val de Bagnes’ most iconic spots.

For logistics, recharging stations will be available so that participants can make the most of the loops carefully selected for the event.

For those who like to ride against the clock, the Bosch e-MTB Challenge by Trek takes

inspiration from enduro racing. It is open to all ages, intermediate to expert level riders.

Technique, navigation, fitness, and battery management will decide the winners in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

The race takes place on Sunday, August 15, on a 35km loop with 1,000m of climbing.

E-Tour du Mont Blanc

Reserved for the elites, this is the symbolic race of the festival. This extraordinary event

is raced in teams of two over three days around Mont Blanc. Participants will have to ride

300km with over 12,000m of climbing and 16,000m of descending across Switzerland,

Italy, and France. Figures achievable thanks to the e-bikes that athletes will be pushing to

the limit.

A note that this competition is part of the UCI calendar for e-MTB Cross-Country Marathon

racing. It will count for the overall rankings in the E-Bike World Tour 2021.

In terms of the most exciting athletes, there is Léa Deslandes (FRA), the current series

leader after winning the E-Tour de Haute Tarentaise last week, who will attempt the double

with her teammate Nadine Sapin (FRA) – winners of the 2020 E-Tour du Mont Blanc.

But look out for Nathalie Schneitter, 2019 World Champion in e-MTB Cross-Country, who is

racing for the third time, this time accompanied by Cornelia Hug (SUI).

In the men’s, the duo of Florian Golay (SUI) and Olivier Grossrieder (SUI) will battle for

their titles. They will face the recent winner of the E-Tour de Haute Tarentaise, Jérôme

Gilloux (FRA), who is joined by Kenny Muller (FRA) (to be confirmed).

Other teams to look out for include Marco Fontana (ITA)-Thomas Lapeyrie (FRA), and François Bailly-Maître (FRA) with the skier Hugo Buffard (FRA).

It will be possible to follow the race online during the three days of competition.

COVID-19 measures:

With health and safety always the number one priority, the organizers of the E-Bike World

Tour are working rigorously in collaboration with local authorities to conform with

regulations in place.

The third edition of the Verbier E-Bike Festival is an opportunity to discover or rediscover the Valais region by e-bike. Entries are still available, but it is strongly advised to confirm your place as soon as possible on https://www.verbierebikefestival.com.

